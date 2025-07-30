Tandem Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tandem Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Tandem Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

