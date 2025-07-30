Tandem Financial LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tandem Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 11.1% of Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 521,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

