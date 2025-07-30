TCTC Holdings LLC Invests $45,000 in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 843,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,038,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 745,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,661 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 308,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price objective on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $540.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Eagle Point Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -420.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.