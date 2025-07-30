TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 568,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25,232.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 342,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 340,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.9%

LNG stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.