TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,468,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 5.2%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.