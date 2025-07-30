TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TA. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.78.

TransAlta stock opened at C$16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.12 and a 1 year high of C$21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

