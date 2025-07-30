Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 23,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 25,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

