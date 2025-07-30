Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2025

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 23,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 25,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.