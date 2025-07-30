Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $180.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Melius assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

