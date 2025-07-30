TFO Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.32 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.3% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,519,000 after acquiring an additional 354,404 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.