TFO Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $9.69 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.20.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

