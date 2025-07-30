TFO Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 308.4% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 121,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

