The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $275.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TRV opened at $259.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.38. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $206.43 and a twelve month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.