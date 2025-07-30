Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBPH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 198,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $551.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.02.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,800. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

