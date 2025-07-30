Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 110.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

Shares of RGEN opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

