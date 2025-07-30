Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Glaukos worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,490,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Glaukos by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Glaukos by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

