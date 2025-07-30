Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Price

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.72.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,161,419.71. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,096.30. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

