Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $40,635.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,524.02. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,328 shares of company stock worth $254,158. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

