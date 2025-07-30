Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home BancShares and Truxton”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home BancShares $1.03 billion 5.49 $402.24 million $2.19 13.11 Truxton $78.37 million 2.98 $18.41 million $6.90 11.74

Profitability

Home BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Home BancShares and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home BancShares 29.58% 10.60% 1.87% Truxton 23.77% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Home BancShares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home BancShares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home BancShares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home BancShares has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Home BancShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Home BancShares and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home BancShares 0 2 3 0 2.60 Truxton 0 0 0 0 0.00

Home BancShares currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Home BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Home BancShares is more favorable than Truxton.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Home BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Home BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home BancShares beats Truxton on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home BancShares

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Truxton

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

