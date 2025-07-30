Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) vs. Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Critical Survey

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Under Armour and Grasim Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 2 13 4 0 2.11 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Under Armour presently has a consensus price target of $7.31, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Grasim Industries.

This table compares Under Armour and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -3.90% 7.04% 2.95% Grasim Industries 2.69% 5.25% 1.68%

Volatility & Risk

Under Armour has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Grasim Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.16 billion 0.57 -$201.27 million ($0.47) -14.63 Grasim Industries $17.74 billion 0.75 $915.25 million $0.71 27.62

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Under Armour beats Grasim Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

