Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Financial Survey

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Unisys alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Draganfly”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.01 billion 0.15 -$193.40 million ($1.07) -3.88 Draganfly $6.78 million 3.68 -$10.13 million ($3.02) -1.52

Draganfly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Draganfly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Unisys and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 0 0 2.00 Draganfly 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unisys currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.44%. Draganfly has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.61%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -3.76% -11.93% 1.40% Draganfly -227.19% -831.19% -183.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unisys beats Draganfly on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. It also operates a health/telehealth platform that is a set of technologies that remotely detect various biometrics, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure. In addition, the company provides sanitary spraying services to indoor and outdoor public gathering spaces, including sport stadiums and fields, and custom engineering, training, consulting, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.