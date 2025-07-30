United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.77.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

