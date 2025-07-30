UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Bank of America

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $260.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($1.08). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

