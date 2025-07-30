Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.11 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,404.32. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,242 shares in the company, valued at $45,333,010.22. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,520. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

