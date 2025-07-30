Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 63,744 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ichor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.18 million, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 285,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,114.84. The trade was a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.