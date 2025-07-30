Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,734,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

