Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 905,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,590 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 101.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $496,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 145.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

