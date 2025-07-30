Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.33% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDV. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.