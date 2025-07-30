Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 422,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 121,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VEA opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.