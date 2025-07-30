Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 354,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,732 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 256,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 479.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after acquiring an additional 991,256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

