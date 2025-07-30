Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Galilei Investment Office LLP

Galilei Investment Office LLP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Galilei Investment Office LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Galilei Investment Office LLP owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,981,000 after buying an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,037,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.