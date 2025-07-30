Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,898,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,924 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,282,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $84.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

