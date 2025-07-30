Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,651,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $458.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.52 and a 200-day moving average of $405.20. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

