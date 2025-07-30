Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $116,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $458.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

