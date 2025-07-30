Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

