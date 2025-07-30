Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,169 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

