Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

VV opened at $293.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.84. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $294.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

