Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,357,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,487,000 after acquiring an additional 698,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,415,000 after acquiring an additional 608,967 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
