Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $289.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

