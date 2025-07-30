Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.