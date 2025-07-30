Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

