Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $288.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $290.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.33.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

