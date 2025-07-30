Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,626,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

