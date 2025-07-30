Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

