Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,626,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
