Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day moving average of $231.84.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
