Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,575,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

