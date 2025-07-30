Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VBR stock opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.23 and its 200 day moving average is $192.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

