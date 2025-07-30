Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $587.08. The company has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

