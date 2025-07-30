Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $587.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

