Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

